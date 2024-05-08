Boeing 737-900 flight to Seattle makes emergency landing after engine failure

CINCINNATI — An Alaska Airlines jet heading to Seattle from Cincinnati had just taken off when it was forced to return to the airport on Sunday.

The second engine on the right side of the Boeing 737-900 shut down on flight 393 shortly after takeoff and landed safely at 7:46 p.m., an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

KIRO 7 viewer Tiffany, who was on the flight, told us she knew something was wrong because the plane sounded strange when it took off and then began circling the airport a short time later.

She said the plane was met by fire trucks when it landed as smoke came out of the failed engine.

No one was hurt.

