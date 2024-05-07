President Biden visiting Seattle on Friday

President Joseph Biden is flying to Seattle on Friday, but details about his visit are slim.

A representative with Joe Biden confirmed May 10 as the date, but the current time is unknown. The visit will be for a fundraising event.

A representative for King County also confirmed he would be flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and not Boeing Field.

Traffic is expected to be extremely congested during his visit.

President Biden was last in Seattle in April 2022, as part of a trip to Seattle and Portland, marking Earth Day.





