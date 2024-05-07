Local

President Biden visiting Seattle on Friday

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Congress Holocaust Ceremony President Joe Biden speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Annual Days of Remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joseph Biden is flying to Seattle on Friday, but details about his visit are slim.

A representative with Joe Biden confirmed May 10 as the date, but the current time is unknown. The visit will be for a fundraising event.

A representative for King County also confirmed he would be flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and not Boeing Field.

Traffic is expected to be extremely congested during his visit.

President Biden was last in Seattle in April 2022, as part of a trip to Seattle and Portland, marking Earth Day.


