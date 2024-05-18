Local

Plane makes emergency landing on Spokane highway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photos: A small passenger plane had to make an emergency landing on the North Spokane Corridor

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A small passenger plane had to make an emergency landing on the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) on Saturday afternoon.

The plane landed on the NSC between Wellesley, mile point 161, and Freya.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), no injuries are reported and the NSC was closed until they could figure out how to get the plane off the roadway.

As of around 3:30 p.m., WSDOT reported that the plane would be taking off southbound from the closed section of the NSC just south of Wellesley.

