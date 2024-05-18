Plane makes emergency landing on Spokane highway

SPOKANE, Wash. — A small passenger plane had to make an emergency landing on the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) on Saturday afternoon.

The plane landed on the NSC between Wellesley, mile point 161, and Freya.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), no injuries are reported and the NSC was closed until they could figure out how to get the plane off the roadway.

As of around 3:30 p.m., WSDOT reported that the plane would be taking off southbound from the closed section of the NSC just south of Wellesley.

Heads up, NSC closed both directions between Wellesley and Freya for emergency plane landing. https://t.co/bos7xfs705 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 18, 2024

