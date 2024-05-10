SR 520 Bridge closure, I-5 lane reductions may snarl weekend traffic

President Joe Biden’s visit to Seattle on Friday and Saturday isn’t the only thing that will complicate traffic in the Puget Sound region this weekend.

The State Route 520 Bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. Lake Washington Boulevard will also be closed.

Revive I-5 work will reduce the northbound lanes from mid-Boeing Field to South Bailey Street from 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The two left lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 will be closed in the Mount Baker Tunnel from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Crews will clean cameras and fire extinguishers and test and inspect phones and hydrants.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane between Everett and Marysville from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as the Washington State Department of Transporation works on the Marine View Drive Project.

In addition, there are 6:40 p.m. Mariners games at T-Mobile Park on Friday and Saturday, and one at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday. There’s also a 7 p.m. concert at Climate Pledge Arena Friday.

©2024 Cox Media Group