TONIGHT AT 5:30: Woman out $40K after buying car with cloned VIN number

It was a simple car purchase. And the buyer took many steps to protect herself, but somehow, she still got ripped off.

The tactic: VIN cloning.

VIN cloning is when a scammer steals the vehicle identification number from a legit car, then creates a sticker or a plate with that number and puts it on a stolen car — then tries to sell it.

In this case, the victim bought a car with the cloned VIN — she somehow she got a clean title and tabs.

She drove it legally for nearly three years before the cops seized the car.

Out $40,000 and the car — she called Jesse Jones.

Tonight at 5:30, our Jesse Jones will tell you how VIN cloning works and how to protect yourself from it.

©2024 Cox Media Group