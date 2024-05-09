Evacuations in Lynnwood following gas leak

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Residents in Lynnwood are being evacuated because of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

The area is currently closed to traffic as well, on 168th Street SW between 48th Avenue West and 52nd Avenue West.

According to South County Fire, fire and HazMat services were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. after a private contractor struck and ruptured a 1-inch gas line. Puget Sound Energy is also on the scene.

A nearby apartment complex and several businesses are being voluntarily evacuated, however, Beverly Elementary in the area is still operating normally.

No injuries have been reported and fire services are monitoring the air in the area.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.





