‘Neighborhood connection’: Seattle breaks ground on RapidRide J Line project

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, King County and Seattle city leaders came together for the groundbreaking for the ninth RapidRide line for King County Metro.

The RapidRide J Line will connect Seattle neighborhoods with more reliable transportation.

The project is a partnership between the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and King County Metro.

“The RapidRide J Line will open up opportunities for more people to use public transit, making it even easier to get around our region,” said Executive Constantine. “Today, we celebrate the next step in expanding our RapidRide system, which connects communities from Burien to Bellevue, Ballard to Federal Way, and Madison Valley to the West Seattle Junction.”

The $128.5 million project will be funded through local, state, and federal grants and funds. The University of Washington will contribute $6 million and Seattle Public Utilities plans to invest in infrastructure upgrades.

“Transit riders can look forward to a major upgrade with the RapidRide J Line, and this project will also include improvements to everyone who uses our streets and sidewalks,” said Mayor Harrell. “The J Line will strengthen vital neighborhood connections and help people access opportunity to learn, to work, and to experience all that Seattle has to offer.”

The project will include:

15,130 feet of repaired sidewalks, making walking safer and more comfortable.

2 miles of repaved streets, ensuring smoother rides for all travelers.

3.7 miles of protected bike lanes, promoting safer and more predictable cycling.

2 miles of dedicated bus priority lanes, enhancing bus travel reliability.

177 improved crosswalks, increasing pedestrian safety when crossing the street.

131 upgraded curb ramps, making it easier and safer for people of all abilities to get around neighborhoods and to bus stations

33 intersections equipped with new traffic signals, improving traffic flow.

190 newly planted trees, contributing to urban greening.

8,900 feet of replaced water main, ensuring reliable utility services.

The RapidRide J Line is expected to start in 2027 and will connect the University District, Eastlake, South Lake Union, and Belltown neighborhoods.

