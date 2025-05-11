4-car rollover crash forces traffic into one lane on SR 167

TUKWILA, Wash. — A four-car crash that resulted in one vehicle landing on its roof diverted traffic into one lane Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on SR 167 northbound at S 180th Street in Tukwila.

Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras showed three vehicles stopped bumper-to-bumper in the far left lane, and the vehicle on its roof was blocking the far right-hand lane and shoulder.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Traffic was filtered into the HOV lane for some time while crews cleared the scene.

No word yet as to what led up to the crash.

