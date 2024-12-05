Need help reporting storm damage in Snohomish County? Go here Friday.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management is working to determine how badly the community was damaged because of last month’s windstorms.

The goal is to make a strong case for getting disaster recovery resources.

People are urged to fill out an online survey between now and Dec. 31. You can find that survey here.

However, if you’re struggling to fill it out online, unable to, or would prefer to fill it out in person, emergency management staff will be offering help Friday at the following locations:

· Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Station 81, 12409 21st Street Northeast, Lake Stevens

· Lake Roesiger Fire Department, 1205 South Lake Roesiger Road, Snohomish

· Evergreen State Fair Park near Park and Ride, 17433 U.S. 2, Monroe

Residents are encouraged to stop in at any of the above locations between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At last check, emergency management says they’ve received preliminary reports of $18.4 million in damage to infrastructure and property owned by public agencies across Snohomish County.

About 100 residents have filled out the damage survey since it went live Monday, reporting more than $2 million in losses.

