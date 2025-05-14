Two people found slumped over in car, woke up, then allegedly tried to run from police in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police found a man and a woman slumped over in a car, allegedly with narcotics in plain sight on Monday, the Puyallup Police Department (PPD) posted on Facebook.

When the man behind the wheel woke up and saw officers outside the car, he allegedly drove across North Meridian Street and crashed after hitting another car, PPD said.

Police say no one was injured in the collision, but the pair got out and ran on foot.

Officers arrested them with the assistance of a drone, and both were found to have prior warrants, according to PPD.

The man had 12 grams of meth, 25 grams of fentanyl, and was booked for DUI while the woman was cited for obstructing law enforcement, the post said.

