Navigating travel with several Seattle-area games this week

SEATTLE — 24 years of pent-up playoff energy is ready to explode in SoDo this weekend and a pair of games at Lumen Field will only add to the energy—and the crowds.

The times are yet to be determined, but the Seattle Mariners will host their first divisional-round games since 2001 on Saturday and Sunday. Both the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Seahawks have games those days as well. Getting to any of the games means planning ahead, according to spokespeople for Sound Transit and King County Metro.

“The stadiums are going to be full and that means a lot of busses and trains are going to be full too.” said Jeff Switzer, the spokesperson for KC Metro.

KC Metro encourages people to plan their route using a route planner and check out their game day map for after the game.

“At the end of the game that’s when everybody’s heading home again and that’s really when it’s our A-game that we’re bringing to the table.” Switzer said.

For Sound Transit, Link trains will be on standby for the end of all the games in the Stadium District this weekend with the goal of light rail trains departing every four minutes.

“We stack [trains] up along the line so that when those big crowds hit the platform, we can get them on and go.” Henry Bendon, a public information officer with Sound Transit, “Those trains can get real crowded and the goal is to get them going as fast as possible.”

On top of that, Sounder trains will be running as well. Bendon says one S Line train will run Saturday. On Sunday, two N line trains will be scheduled as well as three S line trains.

“Mass transit is awesome for a variety of reasons, but moving a lot of people to one place in a short peroid of time is one of those areas where you simply can’t compete with a lower capacity form of transit.” Bendon said, “We can’t all drive to the stadiums or we’ll all be stuck behind each toher. We’re really exciting about this, it’s an opportunity more than a challenge.”

©2025 Cox Media Group