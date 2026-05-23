‘Volley of gunshots:’ Seattle police investigating shooting near Aurora Ave. club

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a club off Aurora Avenue early Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, multiple people called 911 to report hearing a “volley of over 30 gunshots” near Aurora Ave. N and N. 98th St., near Lava Lounge.

When police arrived, they found a crowd of people outside the club and about 20 shell casings on the west side of Aurora, and another 20 shell casings on the east side.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, but a nearby car and multiple buildings were hit with gunfire.

If you have any information in this case, call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

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