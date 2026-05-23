Possible gunshots heard near White House: reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CBS News and CNN reported hearing what sounded like gunfire near the North Lawn of the White House on Saturday.

CBS reported hearing about 20 shots.

U.S. Secret Service then ushered media members inside the White House.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to CBS News that the agency was aware of “reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW” and is “working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.”

President Donald Trump was at the White House two hours prior to the shooting. It’s unclear if he was there when the shooting happened.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 will post updates as they become available.

©2026 Cox Media Group