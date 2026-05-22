Seattle’s Boeing IMAX Theater, WA’s largest screen, is dropping feature films

The Boeing IMAX Theater, the largest theater screen in all of Washington, will no longer show feature films, the Pacific Science Center announced.

The IMAX theater, now known as “IMAX at the Center,” is 80 feet wide and six stories tall — or, as the Pacific Science Center describes it, five tyrannosaurus rexes tall and two tyrannosaurus rexes wide — and seats 373 people. Known for playing both feature films and documentaries, the venue will only screen IMAX documentaries and content from the Chihuly Glass Center moving forward.

The Space Needle purchased a section of the Pacific Science Center, including the IMAX theater, two months ago for approximately $17 million. According to The Seattle Times, the agreement states that Space Needle still has the option to show feature films, but there are no immediate plans to bring them back in 2026 as of this reporting.

The venue is currently closed for renovations.

“We’re still in the early stages of this partnership and developing IMAX at the Center,” Space Needle officials said in a prepared statement. “The renovations and experience will continue to grow and evolve through the remainder of the year.”

A smaller theater venue, the PACCAR, will still show feature films. PACCAR is the same size as a typical IMAX theater seen at various theater chains.

Pacific Science Center selling Boeing IMAX Theater, other buildings

Parts of the Pacific Science Center (PSC), including the Boeing IMAX Theater, were sold to the owners of the Space Needle earlier this year.

Included in the sale are the Boeing IMAX Theater, Building 1, the Carnevali Pavilion, and a part of the Ackerley Family Exhibit Gallery, among others.

“We’re excited to partner with Pacific Science Center in continuing the availability of two IMAX theaters on the Seattle Center Campus,” Space Needle CEO Ron Sevart said in an email obtained by The Seattle Times.

Daugherty was asked about the potential for layoffs, to which he noted that the nonprofit has not yet determined the impact on current PSC staffing.

PSC will continue to operate the PACCAR IMAX Theater.

“While continued operation of the Boeing IMAX Theater is our short-term focus, we can’t wait to explore other partnership opportunities that support the future of Pacific Science Center and the Seattle Center,” Sevart said in a news release.

All proceeds from the sale will help fund PSC’s improvements to its campus and buildings, as well as ongoing operations. Some focuses include removing the gates to its courtyard to create an open entrance, enhancing the courtyard, and expanding educational programming.

In 2023, PSC leadership stated that it was clear the nonprofit would have to sell some of its assets to survive, as it has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSC’s board of directors decided to sell in January 2025, which was later approved in July.

Daugherty stated in a news release that the goal is to sustain and upgrade less of its property while also accessing more capital to invest in its remaining facilities, according to The Seattle Times.

“The economics of operating a movie theater have become increasingly challenging. It made sense for PacSci to include the Boeing IMAX Theater in this transaction,” Daugherty said.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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