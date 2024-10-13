‘Museum of Fright’ offers family-friendly Halloween fun

On October 27, The Museum of Flight is transforming into The ‘Museum of Fright’ in the spirit of the Halloween season.

According to staff, the day will be filled with games, workshops, scary stories, and more.

Museum activities will also engage the traditions of Día de Muertos and look at Latinos who have played a role in the story of aviation and aerospace.

Special events will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all are included with general admission.

Kids 17 and under wearing a costume will receive free Museum admission for the day.





Day of Events

Day of the Dead Community Ofrenda

10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

The Museum’s Community Ofrenda will honor those who have passed in celebration of Día de Muertos. Visitors can color their own sugar skull, create a “Papel Picado” and learn about Latinos in aerospace.





Family Craft Activities

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Freaky Face Painting

Family Workshop

Mysterious Math with the Seattle Universal Math Museum

Spooky Crafting Table

Perilous Pin Design with Tomato Tomato Creative





Meet the Voice Behind Charlie Brown’s Friend Lucy

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Actress Melanie Kohn will greet visitors in her ‘Psychiatric Help’ booth. Kohn was the voice of Lucy van Pelt in many of the 1970s animated Charlie Brown films including Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown, It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown, and the full-length feature film Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown.





Spooky World War II Stories

11 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Gather inside the dark old Quonset Hut and hear scary war stories.





Mad Scientists Dry Ice and Electricity Booths

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Check out daring demonstrations with bolts of electricity and creepy clouds of dry ice.





