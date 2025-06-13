Multiple protests planned for Saturday in Seattle, one during UW graduation

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle is preparing for two protests this weekend, including one during the University of Washington’s (UW) graduation.

Two “No Kings” rallies are planned for Saturday, one at Cal Anderson Park and the other at UW. They are meant to run opposite to President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., according to Axios Seattle.

“NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies,” event coordinators stated.

In addition to the demonstrations’ goal to end U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids ordered by the Trump administration, in solidarity with the movements in Los Angeles, the protests will also focus on what they claim is rising authoritarianism under the Trump administration.

The protest at UW will also rally over the college’s specific ties to Boeing and its response to a pro-Palestine campus protest.

The Cal Anderson protest is supported in part by Seattle Indivisible, a grassroots and all-volunteer organization working to create and secure progressive policies.

“In his ruthless pursuit of power, Donald Trump has launched an assault on the American people—destroying livelihoods, dismantling democratic institutions, terrorizing communities, and defying the rule of law,” Seattle Indivisble said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s rally. “He has weaponized our government to silence dissent, seeking to dominate Congress, the press, universities, states, cities, and anyone who refuses to submit to his authoritarian agenda. Now, he has ordered the military to crush protesters in Los Angeles and threatens Seattle—and any community that defies him—will be next.”

Katie Garrow, the head of MLK Labor, Noah Purcell, Washington Solicitor General, Palmira Figueroa, a long-time immigrant rights advocate, and U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal are expected to speak at Cal Anderson Park.

Participants in the Capitol Hill protest are expected to march to the Seattle Center or the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle, while the UW protest is expected to gather in the campus’ Red Square, outside Suzzallo Library.

According to UW Police, the UW protest could march downtown, potentially meeting and joining the other protest starting in Cal Anderson Park.

Both protests are scheduled to start at 12 p.m., and could last anywhere between 3 and 6 p.m. UW’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 12 p.m.

Law enforcement around Seattle has been preparing for the rallies, especially in light of recent events.

Similar protests are scheduled all across the state, including Everett, Tacoma, Olympia, Vancouver, and Spokane. A map tracking all the No Kings protests across the nation can be seen here. There are as many as 50-something protests set to occur in the Puget Sound region from Olympia to Bellingham.

Recent Seattle protests

Wednesday night, eight protesters were arrested by the Seattle Police Department during an event outside the federal building. The building was tagged with “Abolish ICE,” and a dumpster fire broke out.

Thousands gathered downtown, demanding an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids ordered by the Trump administration.

Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were injured during the clash with protesters.

Last month, at least eight people were arrested at what police called a “First Amendment event” outside Seattle City Hall. Chaos steadily escalated as opposing protest groups clashed at the scene. The event was spurred after a Christian group’s rally at Cal Anderson Park earlier that week turned violent.

