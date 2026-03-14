Mukikteo Police warning of possible rise in catalytic converter thefts

The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) says that rising costs in precious metals could spark an increase in thieves stealing catalytic converters.

The high-value metals include platinum, palladium, and rhodium, and hybrid cars are more likely to contain these metals, police say.

MPD says ways to avoid these thefts are:

Parking in a garage whenever possible

Parking in well-lit areas

Turning on exterior or motion lights at night

Installing a catalytic converter shield or anti-theft device

Reporting suspicious activity in your neighborhood

Police also warn the majority of these thefts will most likely happen at night.

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