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Mukikteo Police warning of possible rise in catalytic converter thefts

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Mukilteo Police Department
Mukikteo Police warning of possible rise in catalytic converter thefts Photo: Mukilteo Police Department (Photo: Mukilteo Police Department)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) says that rising costs in precious metals could spark an increase in thieves stealing catalytic converters.

The high-value metals include platinum, palladium, and rhodium, and hybrid cars are more likely to contain these metals, police say.

MPD says ways to avoid these thefts are:

  • Parking in a garage whenever possible
  • Parking in well-lit areas
  • Turning on exterior or motion lights at night
  • Installing a catalytic converter shield or anti-theft device
  • Reporting suspicious activity in your neighborhood

Police also warn the majority of these thefts will most likely happen at night.

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