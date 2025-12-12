Mudslide destroys first floor of a Cle Elum home

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A mudslide destroyed the first floor of a home near Lake Cle Elum.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office shared drone video of the aftermath:
No one was hurt.
The soil is extremely saturated because of the heavy rains brought on by this week’s atmospheric river.
Washington is experiencing historic flooding as a result and the governor has declared a state of emergency.
On Wednesday, a mudslide shut down part of I-90 near North Bend and it didn’t reopen for nearly 24 hours.
On Thursday, a slide shut down a portion of SR-18 for half of the day.
Many communities are facing evacuation notices because of flooding. If you’d like to help, click here.
