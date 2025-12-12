Mudslide destroys first floor of a Cle Elum home

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A mudslide destroyed the first floor of a home near Lake Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office shared drone video of the aftermath:

RAW: Mudslide destroys first floor of Cle Elum home

No one was hurt.

The soil is extremely saturated because of the heavy rains brought on by this week’s atmospheric river.

Washington is experiencing historic flooding as a result and the governor has declared a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, a mudslide shut down part of I-90 near North Bend and it didn’t reopen for nearly 24 hours.

On Thursday, a slide shut down a portion of SR-18 for half of the day.

Many communities are facing evacuation notices because of flooding. If you’d like to help, click here.

