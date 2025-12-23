Mt. Bachelor opens for the season today

BEND, Ore. — Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor ski resort announced it will be opening for the season on Tuesday, December 23, after 19 inches of new snow fell at the base of the mountain in the past week.

In a post on social media, the resort says light snowfall and colder temperatures are expected in the coming days.

What’s open?

Skyliner, Little Pine, Pine Marten, and Red Chair are expected to open at 9 a.m. today

The Woodward Mountain Park crew plans to have about 10 features set up in Pacific City

The Pine Marten Express will host the annual banner break-through at 9 a.m., and a toast to the season will be held on the West Village Deck at 11 a.m.

Uphill access and Nordic trails are set to open at 9 a.m. today

The resort reminded eager snow-lovers, “It is early season coverage across the mountain - ski and ride with caution, and stay within the designated boundary and on groomed trails.”

Find the latest information on mtbachelor.com

