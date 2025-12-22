Mt. Bachelor opening for the season on Tuesday

BEND, Ore. — Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor ski resort announced it will be opening for the season on Tuesday after 19 inches of new snow fell at the base of the mountain in the past week.

In a post on social media, the resort says light snowfall and colder temperatures are expected in the coming days.

Six inches of snow fell in the last 24 hours with a season total of 41 inches so far.

The resort has yet to announce when lifts will open, permitting weather, but you can see the latest information on mtbachelor.com.

