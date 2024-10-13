Motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control on I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after losing control on the highway in Renton.

Washington State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 405 at State Route 167.

Troopers say the rider was thrown from their bike and hit the left barrier.

The road was blocked for a little over an hour.

Here is a visual of the collision on SB I-405 at SR 167 in #Renton blocking the left 3 lanes. Emergency responders are on scene.



Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/s3bZzomtrJ pic.twitter.com/1KEPQCmhwy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 13, 2024

The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries.

No word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





