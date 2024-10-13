Local

Motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control on I-405 in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

WSDOT camera of motorcycle crash in Renton.

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after losing control on the highway in Renton.

Washington State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 405 at State Route 167.

Troopers say the rider was thrown from their bike and hit the left barrier.

The road was blocked for a little over an hour.

The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries.

No word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read