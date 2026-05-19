Motorcycle deaths down in 2025, but WA traffic safety commission urges caution

SEATTLE — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and as the weather gets warmer, drivers are likely to see more riders out on the roadways.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) says that although preliminary data suggests a drop in motorcyclist fatalities, those deaths are still a concern.

According to WTSC, in the last five years in Washington, motorcycles accounted for only 3% of the total crashes, but 584 motorcyclist deaths represented 16% of all Washington traffic fatalities.

“We saw a peak in 2023 of 142 motorcyclist fatalities, and our preliminary numbers show a 27% decline to 103 in 2025,” said WTSC policy and communications director Mark McKechnie.

The unofficial start of Summer is almost here, meaning we could soon see more motorcycles out on the road.

“Some riders have not ridden for the last six months because of the weather. They’re getting their bikes out now. We see 59% of motorcyclist fatalities occur over just four months, historically, May through August,” McKechnie said.

He said in the last decade, riders have accounted for 16% of the state’s fatalities, but motorcycles are only 3% of registered vehicles, so riders are more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a crash.

When asked what motorists and riders should do differently as motorcycle season ramps up, McKechnie said there are many things people can change.

“It’s important for motorcyclists to really refresh their skills and make sure they’ve got the right equipment. They’ve got approved helmets. They’ve approved protective gear,” he said. " If you’re driving another kind of vehicle, it’s important to watch out for them, to look twice before turning and changing lanes.”

©2026 Cox Media Group