Mosque asks the public for help after break-in

TACOMA — A local mosque is asking for community help after two thieves broke into the Islamic Center of Federal Way on Sunday.

The mosque has video surveillance that shows two men breaking-in through a window on Saturday afternoon. Once inside, the men are seen walking toward the center’s donation box. They then broke through a doorframe to reach the contents of that box, believed to be hundreds of dollars.

“Today they’re coming for money, tomorrow they could be coming for something else. We don’t know. So we just have to prepare ourselves and stay vigilant,” says Mohammed Ihsan, who’s been a member for nearly 10 years.

He hopes that by releasing the surveillance footage from the mosque, someone may be able to identify the men and lead Kent Police to an arrest.

“The community is trying to do good. The people here are trying to do good, so hopefully, things like this will not happen in the future,” said Ihsan.

Shortly after the video was posted, a Bothell resident reached out. The Patil family had their home broken into, ransacked, and jewelry stolen on Saturday evening.

After watching their home surveillance video they noticed the men were the same as those in the mosque’s surveillance video. The Patil family also reached out to police, saying they want the suspects caught so they can feel safe again.

Kent Police says they are actively investigating and ask that if you have any information about the suspects please contact the tip desk at (253) 856-5800.

