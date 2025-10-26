Monday at 5:30: Does where you live impact your pet’s health?

Your heart will come to a stop at the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County, as soon as you see the seven-week-old Australian Cattle dog mixes they have there. There are seven in the litter. It could have been easily been less. They were rescued from poor conditions; the worst case of worms, their foster mom says, she’s even seen. And one pup named Glacier is blind and deaf. They see that fairly often in unplanned litters born in unhealthy circumstances.

But these guys have been nursed back to health, and in a week, they’ll be available for adoption.

Like every other dog, they’ll eventually face other health issues in their lives. Now new research may predict what that is.

The University of Washington’s Dog Aging Project tracked more than 47-thousand pups across the country, and divided them into four regions: the West, Northeast, South, and Midwest. They looked at different things the dogs were exposed to indoors and outdoors and through other animals. They also tracked the incidence of health outcomes and diagnoses.

They found among all dogs across all regions, the risk of cancer, neurological issues, and gastrointestinal disease are the same. But they also found that some health conditions spiked in specific regions, including skin conditions, dental problems, and infectious diseases.

Monday at 5:30, we’ll explore what they discovered, including the conspicuous problem dogs in Washington face. There are simple and specific things you can do to protect your pet, and we’ll look at that too.

©2025 Cox Media Group