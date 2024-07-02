Mom and her pups alive after rescue from house fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A mom and her pups are alive after being rescued from a house fire in Lakewood.

The fire happened Monday at a home in the 6800 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews answered the call and immediately began to fight the fire.

The road was closed in both directions while firefighters fought the flames.

Once the fire was out, firefighters conducted a search of the home only to discover a mother and her pups inside.

In total, nine dogs were found inside the home and some were taken to an area veterinary clinic to care for their wounds.

There were no injuries to any humans.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

