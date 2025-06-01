Missing woman found dead near Woodinville winery

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve found the body of a woman who went missing last week near a popular Woodinville winery.

“We regret to inform that just after noon today, KCSO Search and Rescue located a deceased female matching her description only 200 yards east of Young-Shin Mueller last known location,” the sheriff’s office told KIRO 7.

Young-Shin Mueller went missing on May 26.

She was last seen near Chateau Ste. Michelle and law enforcement asked the public for help finding her.

The King County Medical Examiner is now looking into her cause of death.

