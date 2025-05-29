Silver Alert issued for woman last seen near Woodinville wineries

Washington State Patrol is now issuing a Silver Alert for a woman last seen near a popular Woodinville winery.

71-year-old Young-Shin Mueller was last seen on May 26 just before 1 p.m. walking up Northeast 143rd Street near Chateau Ste. Michelle.

The King County Sheriff’s Office first alerted the public about her disappearance on Tuesday.

Deputies said she may be confused or frightened because of a medical condition and she likely can’t get home without help.

She was last seen wearing a purple vest, a blue sweater, a brown and black dress, and black shoes.

If you see her or know where she might be, call 911.

