Woman with medical condition goes missing near Woodinville wineries

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who disappeared in Woodinville.

Her name is Young Shin and she was last seen Monday around 12:45 p.m. walking up the hill from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery.

Deputies say she may be confused or frightened because of a medical condition.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

