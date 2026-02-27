‘Wanted a brighter future for their kids:’ Friends remember couple killed in US 2 crash

GOLD BAR, Wash. — Loved ones are remembering a husband and wife killed in a fiery crash near Gold Bar two weeks ago while on their way to a Valentine’s Day ski trip.

James Khezri and Elham Javadi were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 2 on February 12, heading to Stevens Pass. Friends tell KIRO 7 the two had been together since they were teenagers and immigrated from Iran to build a life in Washington.

Both were doctors: Dr. Khezri worked at Allure Aesthetics in Kirkland, and Dr. Javadi was a periodontics practitioner in Edmond.

Friends describe the couple as smart, adventurous and deeply caring both inside and outside of work. Above all, they say, the two were devoted to their sons.

“Very loving people, very kind,” said Dr. Javad Sajan, a friend and coworker at Allure Aesthetics. “They did everything they could for their children. They came to America leaving a very difficult situation, but also leaving behind all their family and friends because they wanted a brighter future for their kids and they wanted their children to have opportunity.”

Their two sons are now left without parents and without any other family nearby in the United States.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the boys, if you’d like to help.

©2026 Cox Media Group