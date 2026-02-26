Man dies in hospital after car hit by school bus in Marysville

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 29-year-old man from Everett, whose car was struck by a school bus on northbound I-5 near Marysville Tuesday morning, died in the hospital from his injuries.

According to the Washington State Patrol, he was stopped in the HOV lane when the bus collided with his car.

The bus driver, a 59-year-old woman from Everett, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Three left lanes, including the HOV lane, were shut down Tuesday morning. All lanes have since been reopened.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened just south of SR 529, near milepost 197.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

