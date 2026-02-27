Auburn family finds missing 13-year-old with autism who left home in the middle of the night

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 13-year-old boy from Auburn, who slipped out of his home on his bike in the early morning hours Thursday, has been found in North Seattle after going missing.

He left his Lakeland Hills home shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, captured on the family’s Ring camera. He was carrying a backpack and a white grocery bag filled with water, and was dressed in socks, pajama pants, and a sweatshirt. He was not wearing shoes.

He left a note. His mother told KIRO Newsradio she couldn’t quite recall the exact wording in the moment, but said it indicated he was heading to a different city for a while. He didn’t say which one.

What makes this especially urgent

The 13-year-old is on the autism spectrum, and his mother said that makes this more than a typical missing child case.

“He has selective mutism, which means he doesn’t respond or talk to most people,” Christina said.

He left on his bike, making his family worried that he covered significant ground before anyone knew he was gone.

Where searchers are looking

His mother was out searching near Sunset Park in Auburn when she spoke with KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon. She said the search is spreading across Auburn and into Sumner.

Neighbors and community members in the Lakeland Hills area additionally organized to help.

By overnight Friday, he was located in North Seattle, ending the missing person’s search.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

©2026 Cox Media Group