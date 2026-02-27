3 cougars spotted in Bellingham neighborhood

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Three cougars were spotted walking through a Bellingham neighborhood Thursday morning.

The presence of the large cats prompted a call to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), which sent officials to the scene.

Neighbors reported seeing the animals near mailboxes and homes.

“But they were at the mailbox. And then the momma, she took off where you see where the fence ends here,” Lorri said, who saw the animals in the neighborhood.

She noted that the cougars moved toward a fenced area before disappearing from view. Upon seeing the cougars, Lorri said her immediate concern was finding the correct authorities to handle the situation.

She contacted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and she noted that officials responded to the neighborhood within minutes of her report.

A spokesperson for WDFW said the agency is aware of the sighting. They also noted that certain human activities can inadvertently attract predators to residential zones.

Feeding wildlife like deer often draws cougars out of the woods as they follow their primary food source into neighborhoods.

The sighting has caused some residents to be more cautious regarding their domestic animals. Lorri said the event prompted her to move her dog, Finley, to safety.

Other neighbors also reported seeing the big cats.

“My hope is that the momma came back around and the babies made their way around through the woods here and then back together,” Lorri said.

WDFW will continue to monitor the neighborhood. Officials are keeping a close eye on the area to ensure the safety of both residents and the animals.

