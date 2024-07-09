Missing Pullman toddler found safe in Mexico. Father detained, girlfriend deported

Over the weekend, authorities located missing two-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon at a roadside checkpoint near Santa Ana, Mexico.

Seraya’s father, Aaron Aung, did not return her to her mother’s custody in Pullman on June 3, 2024.

Aung’s fiancée, 21-year-old Nadia Cole of Port Angeles, had also been reported missing to the Port of Seattle Police Department at the end of May and was believed to be traveling with Aaron and Seraya.

Mexican authorities detained Aaron Aung, Seraya Aung Harmon, and Nadia Cole and handed them over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Aaron Aung is currently held in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center in Nogales, Arizona, awaiting extradition to Whitman County on an outstanding warrant for first-degree custodial interference.

Cole has been deported back to the United States.

Seraya is in the care of Arizona Child Protective Services.

Detectives from the Pullman and Moscow (Idaho) Police Departments, in collaboration with FBI Seattle, have been working since early June to locate Seraya and reunite her with her mother.

©2024 Cox Media Group