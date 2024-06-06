Port Angeles woman’s disappearance tied to fiancé, toddler

SEATAC, Wash. — The search continues for 21-year-old Nadia Cole of Port Angeles – along with her fiancé, Aaron Aung from Moscow, Idaho and his 2-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

On May 29, Nadia vanished just before she was supposed to board a flight to Italy with her parents, who say the trip was a celebration, after she graduated with honors from Washington State.

Parents say before boarding the flight, Nadia asked her mom to watch her phone and luggage to go to the restroom.

She never returned.

Airport security cameras captured Nadia going down an escalator, leaving the terminal, and going toward the light rail platform.

Her parents filed a missing person’s report the next day.

They released a statement, saying…

“… the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are entirely out of character for her. We are utterly devastated by her disappearance and are fervently praying for her safe return.”

They say the same day as their flight, their daughter’s fiancé picked up his daughter, Seraya, from his ex in Pullman to go to Montana for a fishing trip.

But Aung failed to show up for a custody exchange on Monday.

Then those two were reported missing.

“This is completely out of the blue, like this is not something I would have expected or had been preparing for or anything like that,” said Samara Harmon, the girl’s mother.

Wednesday, the Pullman Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Aung.

They believe the three are traveling together, possibly in Washington, Idaho or Montana.

“This is a dynamic situation and information can always change, but there’s nothing that makes us believe that they’re specifically in danger and Aaron would harm them. The longer things like this go, the greater risk there is for it to turn out poorly. So, we would like to resolve this soon,” said Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears.

Police in Idaho and the FBI are also working the case.

