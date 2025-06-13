Seattle police outline protest response ahead of weekend ‘No Kings’ demonstrations

As nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations approach Saturday, the Seattle Police Department issued a public message outlining how officers plan to support protest activity in the city.

In a statement released Friday, SPD emphasized its commitment to free expression and peaceful assembly, offering guidance to both demonstrators and property owners ahead of anticipated crowds.

Many in Seattle are expected to participate in the protests, with some attending their first demonstration.

Police say they want the community to understand their role and approach before events begin.

At many protests, community members may encounter SPD’s Police Outreach and Engagement Team, or POET officers.

These officers are trained to build relationships with protesters and organizers.

Their main job is to communicate with groups, reduce conflict, and assist in maintaining safety.

“If you have an issue, please approach a POET officer and they will get you assistance,” the department wrote.

SPD said it favors a “low-profile” presence and aims to avoid confrontation unless absolutely necessary.

Officers will use amplified sound to deliver any instructions or emergency information.

They are trained to intervene only when safety is at risk — not based on a protest’s message or theme.

Police action, including orders to leave an area, will only be issued in cases of violence, unpermitted road blockages, or immediate threats to public safety.

If that happens, SPD said any order to disperse will be specific, clearly communicated, and provide a safe route for people to leave.

The department also urged business and property owners along protest routes to take precautions by securing or removing trash bins, dumpsters, and other loose items that could pose hazards.

“Our goal is always to protect both your right to protest and the safety of everyone in our city,” the department said.

The “No Kings” protest is part of a larger national movement scheduled for Saturday.

Seattle police said they are committed to ensuring demonstrations remain safe for all participants.

