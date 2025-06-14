Zillow Gone Wild features Vashon Island castle with fairytale design and private fish-filled moat

A one-of-a-kind home on Vashon Island is attracting attention after being featured on “Zillow Gone Wild” for its unusual design features, including turreted towers, a rooftop deck, and a fish-filled moat.

Listed for $1,250,000, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence offers 2,710 square feet of living space nestled within nearly five private, forested acres.

The gated property sits tucked away from public view, creating what the listing calls a “storybook” experience for buyers looking for something whimsical and secluded.

The home’s standout features include a rooftop deck built for stargazing, a hidden wine cellar, and Australian cypress hardwood floors.

Handcrafted tilework using Saltillo tile adds to the eclectic interior design, while double-pane storm windows and finished basement space offer modern conveniences.

Inside, the main level includes a living room with a gas fireplace, kitchen with eating space, and an office or den.

The home is heated by a combination of forced air, electric, and propane. There is no central air conditioning.

The property also includes a private well, finished basement, and bonus room.

Though it resembles a medieval castle from the outside, the home includes a number of modern comforts inside, and is marketed as a full-time residence, romantic escape, or creative sanctuary.

The property has already gone viral thanks to its appearance on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media account that features eye-catching or eccentric homes from around the country.

Vashion Island Castle has a fish filled moat (!!!), Australian cypress floors (is that good?) and 4.59 acres.



Also Gargoyles, lion head fountains, roof top deck.



Currently listed for only $1,250,00 pic.twitter.com/qm1nKwiUPb — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 13, 2025

