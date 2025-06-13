Providence Swedish lays off more than 100 nursing assistants at Everett hospital

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Providence Swedish laid off more than 100 nursing assistants in Everett as part of a significant restructuring of the company.

Providence Swedish cited rising costs, insurance delays, inflation in the medical and pharmaceutical world, and looming federal government funding cuts to Medicaid and Medicare as reasons for the decision. In total, 600 full-time jobs are being eliminated across seven states Providence Swedish operates in.

The layoffs will go into effect July 11.

The Everett hospital laid off 73 full-time and part-time nursing assistants and 35 per diem assistants, totaling 24% of nursing assistant staff, according to The Everett Herald. Seven nurses took a voluntary separation package offered by the hospital.

