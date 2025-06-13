WA car theft stats reveal a clear favorite among thieves

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A study from FinanceBuzz found which car models are the most susceptible to being stolen in each state.

The most stolen car model in the U.S. last year was the Hyundai Elantra, which had 31,712 reported thefts, according to FinanceBuzz.

A trend on TikTok in 2022 challenged thieves to steal a variety of Kia and Hyundai models made between 2010 and 2021. The trend, derived from the hashtag “Kia Boyz,” involved thieves using a USB cord to hot-wire vehicles.

“With more than 31,000 stolen in the U.S. in 2024, the Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen model in the U.S. last year, and the No. 1 car stolen in 21 states,” FinanceBuzz stated.

More than 850,000 cars were stolen in 2024, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which translates to one car being stolen every 37 seconds in the U.S.

The most stolen car model in Washington for 2024 was the Hyundai Elantra, with 1,379 vehicles reported.

Oregon reportedly had 435 Honda Civics stolen, making it their most common vehicle stolen in 2024, while Idaho had a measly 37 Ford F-150s stolen, making it their most common stolen car model.

The states with the highest number of stolen cars per model in 2024 were Texas, California, and Maryland.

Texas had 6,453 Chevrolet Silverados stolen; similarly, California’s No.1 vehicle model stolen was the Chevrolet Silverado, with 6,248 stolen vehicles. Maryland had 1,966 Hyundai Elantras stolen in 2024.

Hyundai landed in the top three nationally again with 26,720 thefts of their Sonata model in 2024.

The Chevrolet Silverado 150 was the third-most stolen car model in the U.S., with 21,666.

