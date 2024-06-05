Local

Minor injuries for motor vehicle collision in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Puyallup scene

By KIRO 7 News Staff

According to the Puyallup Police Department, medics responded to a motor vehicle collision in Puyallup Wednesday afternoon.

Northbound lanes of South Meridian were closed at 37th Avenue Southeast as medics worked to help after an SUV crashed and ended up on its side.

There were minor injuries.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read