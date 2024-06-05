Minor injuries for motor vehicle collision in Puyallup

According to the Puyallup Police Department, medics responded to a motor vehicle collision in Puyallup Wednesday afternoon.

Northbound lanes of South Meridian were closed at 37th Avenue Southeast as medics worked to help after an SUV crashed and ended up on its side.

There were minor injuries.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

