Third time’s a charm? Bellingham’s infamous I-5 sloth returns

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The infamous sloth stuffed animal seen in the trees near Bellingham is back.

And it appears he will be hanging around for a while.

Someone on the Bellingham Reddit page spotted the sloth at the end of last month, posting a video of its new location:

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed that a third stuffed animal mysteriously made it into a tree along I-5.

In March, WSDOT crews removed the original sloth, dubbed ‘Slothy,’ after it spent nearly a year hanging out in a 90-foot tree.

Although cute to look at, WSDOT deemed it a dangerous distraction for drivers.

“Let’s keep our 8-foot stuffed animals in their proper habitats: on a bed made for giants, not near our right of way. Leave the tree-dwelling to real sloths and keep your eyes on the road ahead,” wrote the agency in an online post.

One month later? A second sloth showed up. Same size. Same spot. But a different sloth.

Once again, crews removed it.

KIRO 7 reached out to WSDOT about the third sloth.

“We regret that individuals have continued to compromise their safety and the safety of the public to put these up in trees,” WSDOT Communications Manager RB McKeon wrote. “The removal of the sloth at this location presents additional challenges, risk, and puts additional strain on already limited resources.”

At this time, it remains a mystery who is putting the sloths in the trees and how they are getting up there to do it.

McKeon told KIRO 7 that WSDOT crews will keep an eye on the cuddly creature, but at this time, “does not plan to take further action.”

©2025 Cox Media Group