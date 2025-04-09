Another stuffed sloth pulled from tree over I-5, WSDOT warns: Cute but dangerous

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has removed a second giant stuffed sloth from a tree over Interstate 5 (I-5) near Bellingham, reported My Bellingham Now on Monday.

WSDOT, according to the media outlet, said the sloth was distracting for drivers and dangerous for those installing the stuffed animal.

My Bellingham Now also noted the sloth was taken down near the same area as another sloth known as “Slothy.”

WSDOT scales 90-foot tree for stuffed sloth

“Slothy” was taken down last month after hanging out in the tree for almost a year. WSDOT isn’t sure who put “Slothy” up, but said the stuffed animal “reminds us that it’s crucial to slow down in work zones and in life.”

Although cute to look at, WSDOT crews had to remove “Slothy” from a 90-foot tree.

“Let’s keep our 8-foot stuffed animals in their proper habitats: on a bed made for giants, not near our right of way. Leave the tree-dwelling to real sloths and keep your eyes on the road ahead,” wrote the agency in an online post.

