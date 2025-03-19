No more ‘hanging around:’ Crews remove giant stuffed sloth from Bellingham tree

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — “It’s a bird! It’s a plane!” It’s... a giant stuffed sloth?
That’s right-- crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) removed a giant stuffed animal sloth from a tree along I-5 in Bellingham on Tuesday. The 8-foot sloth was about 70 feet up, so crews had to get a 125-foot bucket truck for the “rescue.”
It’s unclear how or when the sloth was put up in the tree.
WSDOT said they took it down because it was drawing a lot of attention from drivers, which leads to slowing down or distracted driving.
When we say slow down, we mean watch for our road crews—not go sloth-spotting! 🦥👀— WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) March 18, 2025
This morning, our crews removed a giant stuffed sloth “Slothy” from a tree 70 ft up along I-5 in Bellingham.
Yes, really. It took a break in the weather, a 125-ft bucket truck & some true skills. pic.twitter.com/YamkOfvY6K
With the sloth removal, WSDOT also took the time to remind drivers that “trees are not for toys. Roadways are not zoos, and our highways are not native habit[ats] for sloths.”
