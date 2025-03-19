Local

No more ‘hanging around:’ Crews remove giant stuffed sloth from Bellingham tree

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Bellingham I-5 sloth Photos from WSDOT
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — “It’s a bird! It’s a plane!” It’s... a giant stuffed sloth?

That’s right-- crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) removed a giant stuffed animal sloth from a tree along I-5 in Bellingham on Tuesday. The 8-foot sloth was about 70 feet up, so crews had to get a 125-foot bucket truck for the “rescue.”

It’s unclear how or when the sloth was put up in the tree.

WSDOT said they took it down because it was drawing a lot of attention from drivers, which leads to slowing down or distracted driving.

With the sloth removal, WSDOT also took the time to remind drivers that “trees are not for toys. Roadways are not zoos, and our highways are not native habit[ats] for sloths.”

