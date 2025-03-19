No more ‘hanging around:’ Crews remove giant stuffed sloth from Bellingham tree

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — “It’s a bird! It’s a plane!” It’s... a giant stuffed sloth?

That’s right-- crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) removed a giant stuffed animal sloth from a tree along I-5 in Bellingham on Tuesday. The 8-foot sloth was about 70 feet up, so crews had to get a 125-foot bucket truck for the “rescue.”

It’s unclear how or when the sloth was put up in the tree.

WSDOT said they took it down because it was drawing a lot of attention from drivers, which leads to slowing down or distracted driving.

When we say slow down, we mean watch for our road crews—not go sloth-spotting! 🦥👀

This morning, our crews removed a giant stuffed sloth “Slothy” from a tree 70 ft up along I-5 in Bellingham.

Yes, really. It took a break in the weather, a 125-ft bucket truck & some true skills. pic.twitter.com/YamkOfvY6K — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) March 18, 2025

With the sloth removal, WSDOT also took the time to remind drivers that “trees are not for toys. Roadways are not zoos, and our highways are not native habit[ats] for sloths.”

