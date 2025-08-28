Microsoft terminates two more employees after Pro-Palestine protesters breach executive office

Microsoft says it has fired two additional employees for “serious violations of established company policies” to protest the company’s relationship with the Israeli government.

“Two additional employees were terminated (Thursday) due to serious violations of established company policies and our code of conduct, including participating in recent on-site demonstrations that created significant safety concerns for our employees,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

They said the first employee was fired after taking part and being arrested during the protest and the break-in.

The second employee was fired for being arrested sometime after the protest and break-in.

“These incidents are inconsistent with the expectations we maintain for our employees. The company is continuing to investigate and is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding these matters,” the spokesperson said Wednesday.

“We are here because Microsoft continues to provide Israel with the tools it needs to commit genocide while gaslighting and misdirecting its own workers about this reality. We are a few among thousands of workers who refuse to let their labor be used for the mass murder of Palestinians,” said one of the former employees.

On Tuesday, seven people were arrested for breaching the office of president Brad Smith.

The protest was organized by the Pro-Palestine group ‘No Azure for Apartheid.

They have called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government.

Twenty protestors took part in the protest outside of the building.

