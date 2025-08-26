Pro-Palestinian protesters breach Microsoft HQ

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says a group of pro-Palestinian protesters has breached the executive offices at Microsoft’s Headquarters.

Multiple arrests have been made and police say the scene is still active.

RPD says police were dispatched at around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and no injuries have been reported.

This comes almost a week after 18 people were arrested outside Microsoft’s HQ in Redmond on August 20 when pro-Palestinian protesters were tresspassed by police and allegedly became aggressive and damaged property.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

©2025 Cox Media Group