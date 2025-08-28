Microsoft terminates 2 employees after Pro-Palestine protesters breach executive office

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft says it has fired two employees for breaking into an executive’s office to protest the company’s relationship with the Israeli government.

In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said the breach violated company policy.

They said the first employee was fired after taking part and being arrested during the protest and the break-in.

The second employee was fired for being arrested sometime after the protest and break-in.

“These incidents are inconsistent with the expectations we maintain for our employees. The company is continuing to investigate and is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding these matters,” the spokesperson said."

On Tuesday, seven people were arrested for breaching the office of president Brad Smith.

The protest was organized by the Pro-Palestine group ‘No Azure for Apartheid.

They have called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government.

Twenty protestors took part in the protest outside of the building.

