Microsoft CTO sells Bellevue waterfront mansion in one of 2025’s top sales

The chief technology officer of Microsoft recently sold his Meydenbauer Bay mansion for $20.3 million, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The waterfront property in Bellevue was originally listed on the market for $23 million in May, and was pending sale just 13 days later.

According to Zillow, the Meydenbauer Bay mansion is the second most expensive residence to sell so far this year in Washington.

The 8,900-square-foot estate was purchased in 2010 by Jeffrey Johnson for $4.9 million. The mansion has undergone two major renovations since 2010.

The first renovation, completed in 2013, took the main floor down to the studs and added a custom-designed living room, kitchen, family room, and butler’s pantry. The remodel also connected an apartment above the garage to the main house, adding approximately 1,800 square feet of living space.

The second remodel, which occurred in 2023, transformed the daylight basement by adding a bar that opened up to the backyard. A 2,000-bottle wine cellar, spa, gym, and recreation room were also included in the remodel.

Built in 1984, the mansion sits on a 0.45-acre lot with 80 feet of Lake Washington waterfront. The mansion features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a private dock able to accommodate a 50-foot yacht. The property also includes a pool, hot tub, and poolside cabana.

The property is located at 9441 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., and listed by Tere Foster and Moya Skillman of Compass.

The most expensive home sold in Washington so far this year was a Magnolia mansion that closed for $21.5 million in January, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

