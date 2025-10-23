Microsoft CEO’s 2025 compensation hits personal record of $96.5M amid stock rally

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As Microsoft’s stock continued to rise this year, so did its CEO’s, as Satya Nadella reached a personal record $96.5 million in total compensation this year.

Local tech giant Microsoft’s stock has risen more than 23% over the course of the year, which helped drive Nadella’s compensation increase from $79.1 million in 2024 to more than $96 million in 2025, according to The Seattle Times.

Nadella’s annual salary sits at $2.5 million and has not been increased since 2019, although a vast majority of his compensation stems from performance-based stock awards and cash bonuses.

At the end of Microsoft’s 2025 fiscal year on June 30, Nadella’s Microsoft stock holdings were valued at $84.5 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Previously this year, Microsoft’s stock closed at a 2025 high of $535.64 per share on Aug. 4, according to Nasdaq. Microsoft’s strong performance occurred in the days following the company’s announcement of its 2025 fiscal year financial results.

Included in Nadella’s total compensation are his cash bonuses. In 2024, Nadella opted to reduce his cash bonus to $5.2 million due to cyberattacks on the company. This year, Nadella received $9.56 million in cash bonuses as Microsoft underwent fewer security incidents.

The median compensation for Microsoft’s workforce rose in 2025 as well, from $193,744 to $200,972, according to The Seattle Times.

