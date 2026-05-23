Woodland Park Zoo welcomes the first of two gorilla babies

SEATTLE — The first of two pregnant gorillas at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle gave birth.

Jamani had her baby on May 18 at 5:50 a.m. The sex has not yet been determined.

“We’re happy to report that Jamani so far is showing good maternal skills. She’s holding the baby close to her bosom, the baby is nursing, and mom and baby are bonding,” said Arden Robert, Animal Care Manager of Primates at Woodland Park Zoo. “As long as Jamani continues to show appropriate maternal care, we’ll remain hands off and do visual neonatal exams only. If there are any visible concerns, we will of course intervene.”

Jamani and her baby are currently in the sleeping dens so they can bond. She will have the option to go into the outdoor habitat with her baby if she wishes, but it may be a while before visitors will see the new gorilla family.

Olympia, the other pregnant gorilla at the zoo, is expected to give birth any day now. The two babies will be the first offspring of a silverback male named Nadaya.

Gorillas at Woodland Park Zoo

With the addition of Jamani’s baby, Woodland Park Zoo currently cares for 12 western lowland gorillas living in two separate family groups.

Group one: silverback (adult male gorilla) Kwame, adult females Nadiri, Akenji and Uzumma, juvenile females Yola and Zuna, daughters of Nadiri, and juvenile male, Kitoko, son of Kwame and Uzumma.

Group two: silverback Nadaya, adult females Jumoke, Olympia, and Jamani; and Jamani’s new baby.

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