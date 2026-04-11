Measles case reported in infant; possible exposure locations in Bellevue, Seattle and public transit

SEATTLE — Public Health - Seattle & King County is alerting the public to a positive measles case in the county.

The health department said the case was identified in an infant.

That infant may have exposed others to the measles virus at multiple locations in Bellevue and northeast Seattle, including while on public transit.

If you are unvaccinated and potentially exposed, the health department said infected people can expect to get sick between April 10-26.

Some of the locations included Link light rail line 2, Seattle Children’s and Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue.

You can see a list of possible exposure locations and the dates where an infected patient was present.

Measles is highly contagious but highly preventable with the MMR vaccine.

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