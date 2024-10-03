Marysville School Board poised to replace superintendent

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School Board of Directors is poised to replace the school district’s superintendent.

Dr. Zachary Robbins has been in the position since 2022.

On Thursday, the board will hold a special session meeting at 7:15 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, board members will discuss a separation agreement with Robbins and who will become the interim superintendent.

The school district has been dealing with a major financial crisis with the risk of being dissolved if the situation doesn’t improve.

Last year, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction stepped in to provide financial oversight because the district was unable to submit a balanced budget. As a result, dozens of teachers were laid off and middle school sports were cut.

This year, the district was placed on “enhanced oversight” as the school year began.

The OSPI sent a special administrator to oversee financial decisions regarding hiring, contracts, and other processes.

The district did adopt a budget as students returned to class this year.

We’ve reached out to the school district for a statement.

